Godwin Tsa Abuja

Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare were on Friday re-arrested in a dramatic fashion by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) shortly after the proceedings before Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

Early signs to this development manisfested itself when about 15 armed operatives of the DSS invaded the courtroom to effect the arrest.

He was rearrested after the close of the Friday’s proceedings which the judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, had adjourned till February 11.

The development led to a stampede as Sowore and his supporters tried to resist the operatives of the DSS numbering about 15.

Consequently, court proceedings in other cases were disrupted as the judge abruptly suspend sitting directing that the rest of the cases on her list for the day should be adjourned.

Sowore’s lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), told our correspondent that lawyers in his team had attempted to meet with the #RevolutionNow protest convener in custody but were not allowed.

He said Sowore’s co-defendant, Adebayo Bakare, could be rearrested too.