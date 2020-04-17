Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki.

The publisher of a leading local tabloid in Ebonyi State, The Voice newspaper, Chief Imo Eze, is dead.

Imo died on Thursday night at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital,Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA),Ebonyi state after a protracted illness.

The late veteran journalist served the first civilian governor of Ebonyi state, Dr. Sam Omiyi Egwu, as Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

His second daughter, Chinwe Imo Eze, confirmed the sad news on her Facebook handle on Friday.

Mourning the veteran journalist, the immediate past Chief Press Secretary to Governor David Umahi, Chief Emmanuel Uzor, who is one of the products of the late publisher described him as a great man who made wonderful contributions to development of his state.

Chief Uzor noted that his death was a great loss to the media community in Ebonyi and the state in general.

Chief Uzor who recalled the pioneering roles of the late journalist in bringing active journalism to the state, further prayed for the repose of his soul and for God to grant the family the fortitude to bear his death.