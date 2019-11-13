Tony Osauzo, Benin

Leaders and critical stakeholders of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have announced the suspension of the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

Also suspended along with the governor, were his deputy, Philip Shaibu and Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie.

Addressing a large crowd of party faithful at a world press conference in Benin City, a former member of the House of Representatives, Patrick Ikhariale, who spoke on behalf of party leaders and members across the state, reeled out a litany of wrong-doing against the Obaseki administration.