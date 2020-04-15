The Enugu State Ministry of Health has discharged one patient from its COVID- 19 treatment and isolation centre.

Recall that the NCDC had announced 2 cases of COVID-19 in Enugu that have been in isolation and receiving care.

According to the state Commissioner for Health, Assc. Prof. IK. E. Obi, “one of them has now tested negative for the Coronavirus and has been discharged. The other person is stable and responding very well to treatment.

“We encourage all persons to continue to stay home, maintain hand and respiratory hygiene, wear a face mask in line with the NCDC’s advisory and maintain physical distancing.”