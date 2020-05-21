Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

After four years of trial, Yinusa Dahiru aka Yellow the accused standing trial for the abduction of 14-year-old Ese Oruru in August 2015 has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Her abduction had sparked national outrage as Nigerians joined civil society and women rights groups to demand for her rescue from captivity in Kano.

Yinusa who was arrested in February 2016 after the Police rescued the Ese Oruru was later arraigned in March 2016 on a five count charge of abduction, illicit sex, unlawful carnal knowledge, sexual exploitation, human trafficking.

Justice Jane Inyang in her judgement convicted on four out of the five count charges and sentenced him to 24 years in prison.