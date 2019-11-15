News reaching us has it that onetime Information Minister, Chief Alex Akinyele, has passed on.

According to a statement said to have been issued by one of his sons, Constantine Akinyele, the former elder Akinyele who served as Information Minister in the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida military administration died on Thursday night after a brief illness.

Akinyele who was a high chief in his native Ondo, in Ondo State, was a sports enthusiast and a former chairman of the National Sports Commission.