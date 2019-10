Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Gunmen have kidnapped Chief George Agbabou Week, father of the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Doodei Week.

The kidnappers were said to have stormed the residence of the Weeks at Ayama- Ijaw in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State in the wee hours of Thursday.

The Bayelsa State Police Command confirmed the abduction but said details are still sketchy.