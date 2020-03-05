Desmond Mgbo, Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano and presided by Justice Lewis Allagoa has issued an interim order asking the All Progressives Congress to maintain the status quo pending the hearing of the substance suit on the leadership dispute in the party.

The order of the court, on Thursday, was a sequel to an ex-parte application filed by a member of the party, Aliyu Mohammed Rabiu.

The court held that Comrade Adam’s Oshhimhole remains the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

The court also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise any other party outside Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress

Justice Lewis Allagoa further ordered the police and the Department of State Service (DSS) to provide security for the Oshiomhole to resume in his office.

The court, therefore, adjourned the matter to the 8th of April’ 2020 for hearing of the substantive suit.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, Justice Danlemi Senchi, granted an order of interim injunction stopping Oshiomhole from parading himself as the APC national chairman.

However, hours after the ruling, Oshiomhole appealed the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.