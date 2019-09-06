Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ebonyi State government has secured the approval of the Federal government to construct an international airport in Abakaliki, the state capital.

An approval letter from the Safety and Technical Policy Department of Federal Ministry of Transportation (Aviation) dated September 5, 2019, and obtained by our correspondent on Friday, said the endorsement followed a request by the state government and subsequent visit to the proposed site by the technical team from the ministry and its agencies.

The letter signed by the Director, Safety and Technical Policy, Capt. T. Alkali and addressed to Governor David Umahi, stated that the ministry and its agencies must be carried along at every stage of developing the airport to ensure compliance with the stipulated standards.