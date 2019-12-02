Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Barely weeks after aKano State High Court invalidated the four new emirate councils in Kano, the state government has initiated a fresh bill to the Assembly for the establishment of the nullified emirates.

A statement signed by Mohammed Garba, the state Commissioner for Information said that the decision to return the bill to the Assembly was approved by the State Executive Council on Sunday night, adding that the Council had endorsed the need for the creation of the new emirates of Rano, Gaya, Bichi and Karaye.

The statement maintained that the Council seriously discussed the decade- long clamour for the establishment of the emirates with a view to bringing more development to the people of the new emirates.

The statement observed that the Council took cognizance of the fact that some of the emirates pre-dated Kano in ancient times, while the efforts to revive them during the Second Republic was short-lived.

It added that the decision to initiate the bill was also informed by the need to bring the traditional institution closer to the people in addition to hastening the speed of socio-economic development as well as the security of the state.

According to the statement, the introduction of the free and compulsory education at basic and secondary levels requires the active participation of the community especially the traditional institutions for its successful implementation.

The statement stressed that the Emirate Council Bill 2019 was amended in the public interest following a Kano High Court action that nullified the law on the ground that the petition was presented to the Assembly by a private person and not a member of the House.

The Council, according to statement, called on the state Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the bill in the interest of the public.

Recall that a Kano High Court, presided by Justice Usman Nabba, had nullified the new emirates and consequently restrained the governor, the House of Assembly, their servants, agents and proxies from giving effect to or from continuing to give effect to the (Appointment and Deposition Law) 2019.

In its judgement, the court held that the purported proceedings or discussions taken by the Kano State House of Assembly in respect of the law violated its own rule adding that the legislators failed to comply with Order II, Rule 3 of Kano State House of Assembly.