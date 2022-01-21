From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
Gunmen have kidnapped the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade and Commence, Mr Otokito Federal Oparmiola.
According to investigations, Otokito was kidnapped by heavily armed men from his residence at Otuokpoti, Ogbia Local Government Area.
Sources said the gunmen invaded the community at about 11pm, Thursday night and fired severally shots to scare people away before they proceeded to Otokito’s residence where he was whisked away to an unknown destination.
Details later
Leading instant noodles brand, Indomie Noodles, produced by Dufil Prima, has kicked off the year with...
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
Leave a Reply