Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen have kidnapped two Chinese expatriates working with a mining company at Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims were workers at a Chinese company in the area called China Orientals.

The names of the kidnapped Chinese men are Shen Gusmeh and Mao Xinmin.

A source in the area told Daily Sun that two Fulani herdsmen living around the area had been arrested in connection to the crime.

The source, however, said no contact with the kidnappers had been made as of the time of this report.

The source said ”yes the two Chinese nationals were workers at a new Chinese company here called China Orientals Nigeria Limited.

”They are suspecting the Fulani in the area and two of them have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident, but nobody is sure whether the kidnapping was done by the Fulani or not.

”The kidnappers have not made any contact yet.”

Commissioner of Police in the state, Awontinde Awosola, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abakaliki.

The police boss expressed optimism that the two Chinese nationals would be rescued in due time.

Awontinde called on the people of the area with any information that will help the police with the investigation to come forward with without fear.