(BBC) Gunmen have burned down a church during Mass and killed six people, including a priest, in Burkina Faso, reports say.

The morning attack happened in the northern town of Dablo, security sources and local official said.

“Towards 9.00 [local time 10:00 GMT), during Mass, armed individuals burst into the Catholic church…They started firing as the congregation tried to flee,” the mayor of Dablo, Ousmane Zongo, told news agency AFP.