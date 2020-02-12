Tosin Ajirire and Ayodele Lawal

Legendary highlife musician, Sir Victor Abimbola Olaiya, is dead. He was 89.

Popularly known as “The Evil Genius of Highlife,” Olaiya passed away after a brief illness at his Surulere, Lagos home this morning. He is survived by wives, children, and grandchildren.

Our corresposndent gathered that the remains of the legend has been deposited at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba mortuary.

The late Olaiya has over 100 albums to his credit.