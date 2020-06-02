Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri has manufactured a five-minute Coronavirus testing kit.

Ohiri an American-trained medical scientist told our correspondent that the feat was achieved in his medical factory, Hi-Tech Diagnostics Ltd located at Obi-Orodo in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to the reverred traditional ruler, the kit took him about two months to manufacture. “We worked very hard to develop the test kit since early March, 2020; we are glad its a success .”

Ohiri explained that the test kit is not only synonymous with its quick response test but also has active radiant to detect “IgG and IgM” antibodies to COVID-19 in human blood samples .

He maintained that the test kit does not require any special equipment, adding that it can be performed in hospitals, clinics and laboratories.

Meanwhile, Ohiri has assurred that his kit would be cheapely supplied to various hospitals, clinics and laboratories as soon as it has been validated by appropriate authorities just as he hoped that it will increase the country’s capacity to test more Nigerians with a view to ascertaining their COVID-19 status.

He also disclosed that a batch of the test kit produced in his factory has been sent to Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria working in-collaboration with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Federal Ministry of Health, for validation.