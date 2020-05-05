DESMOND MGBOH, KANO

Kano State government has announced the appointment of Alhaji Kabiru Mohammed Inuwa as the new Emir of Rano.

The announcement followed the death of the former Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila Auta Bawo who died on Saturday in Kano at the age of 74.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Government , Abba Anwar, on Tuesday said that the until his appointment, the emir designate was the Kaugama Rano.

Rano is one of the four additional emirates create out of the former Kano Emirate Council by the administration of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.