Desmond Mgboh, Kano

It is official. Kano State now has four additional emirates.

The four additional emirates are Gaya, Rano, Bichi and Karaye.

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has just signed a bill for the uplifting of four towns in the state into emirates with first class traditional rulers.

The signing was sequel to the passage of the amended Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs law by the state House of Assembly which paved way for the creation of four additional emirates in the state.

The amended law scaled through the third reading at Wednesday’s plenary which was presided by the House Speaker, Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum.

The law had earlier scaled through the second reading after a lengthy presentation by the majority leader of the House, Bappa Babba Dan- Agundi, who harped on the advantages inherent in the creation of four additional emirates.

Dr. Ganduje had pledged to give prompt assent to the bill.

He gave the assurance shortly before the commencement of the State Executive Council’s meeting, later today that he would attend to the bill with dispatch, once it was transmitted to him by the State House of Assembly.

He said:”We heard about a bill sent to the State House of Assembly, requesting them to make a law for the creation of four more Emirs in Kano. We believe those that did this, did it with good intention. And they want the development of the state.”

He expressed hope that the legislative arm of government would work on the bill and forward it to him for his assent.

He acknowledged the popularity of the proposal, saying that the bill represents, “the popular wish of our people: the people of Kano state. This will also go a long way in hastening growth and development for the state.”

Ganduje recalled that the idea of additional emirates in Kano State was nurtured by the people of the state for many years but that did not scale through.

“But now we are happy to see that the idea would come into fruition,” he stated.

With the creation of more Emirates, Ganduje argued, all sectors of the society would experience growth and improvements. “It will also lead to concentration on health, education and other equally important sectors of the society (in those areas). That is why I said there will be no waste of time in signing the Bill into law.”