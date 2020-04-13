Two blood samples of suspected cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed to be positive in Kano State.

Making the announcement through its official twitter handle, Kano State Ministry of Health stated that the state presently has a total of three confirmed cases of the virus.

The Ministry, however, was silent on the identities of the two newly confirmed cases and did not indicate whether they were related to the index case or not.

A top government official in the state, however, told Daily Sun that the two cases were from Yelwa community in Dala Local Government Area of the state adding that one of them was a student who returned three weeks ago from Istanbul in Turkey while the second case was a 63-year-old woman.