Magnus Eze, Enugu

National Youth Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon S.K.E. Ude Okoye who was kidnapped by gunmen on Monday evening has regained his freedom.

He was kidnapped on his way back from his farm at Agbogugu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Details of his release on Tuesday, evening, were still sketchy but our correspondent gathered that he was sighted at the Government House, where he was to have been received by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

It could not be ascertained whether a ransom was paid before he was released.