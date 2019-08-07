News reaching us has that Kogi State House of Assembly has begun an impeachment procedure of the state deputy governor, Mr Simon Achuba.

The move it was gathered was a sequel to his recent utterances which the lawmakers insist is “gross misconduct to the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.”

It was gathered that 21 members of the Assembly had signed up for the impeaching act through a petition the unanimously endorsed.

Recall that the relationship between Governor, Bello and his deputy, Achuba, has been frosty of late.

Analysts believe that the latest move could be last gasp attempt by Governor Bello to ease Achuba out ahead of the Kogi governorship poll slated for November 2, 2019.