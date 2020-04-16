Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Lagos State government has confirmed the discharge of five COVID-19 patients from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with society.

The state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed the information in a tweet on Thursday, said the five patients comprise three females and two males.

The tweet reads: “Dear Lagosians, today (Thursday) five more patients: three females and two males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with society.

“They were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19. This brings to 90, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.”

He appealed to the residents to support the government and comply with the lockdown directive, particularly the order on the stay-at-home, practice of social distancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene.