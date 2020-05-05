Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State Government has discharged 60 Coronavirus patients,, describing it as the largest number of recovered patients to be so discharged by the state at a go.

The discharge came after similar discharge of 14 patients, who tested negative twice for the virus

The Lagos State Ministry of Health, on its twitter handle, said those discharged included 40 males and 20 females and that they were all Nigerians.

The government said 31 of the patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba; 19 from Ibeju-Lekki and 10 from Eti-Osa (Landmark) isolation centres.

It noted that “60 more #COVID-19 Lagos patients – 20 females and 40 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities in Yaba, Ibeju-Lekki & Eti-Osa (Landmark) to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 31 from IDH, Yaba, 19 from Ibeju-Lekki and 10 from the Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID-9. With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 321,” it said.