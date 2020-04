Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced compulsory wearing protective face masks in the state.

Sanwo Olu, during a statewide broadcast on up-date of COVID-19 pandemic, also warned against stigmatisation of survivours of the deadly, disease.

On societal miscreants, terrorising the state, the governor disclosed that about, 150 of them had been arrested and prosecuted.

Details later.