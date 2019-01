Breaking News: Lagos Police Commissioner, Edgar Imohimi, redeployed

It has emerged that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Edgal Imohimi, has been removed and redeployed.

News has it that he has been replaced by an Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun who will be in charge in Lagos State. Mr Imohimi is believed to have been asked to take charge at the Explosive Ordinance unit at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.