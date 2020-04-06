Chioma Igbokwe

Lagos State police command has confirmed the arrest of Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley.

The State Police Command spokesman , Elkana Bala who confirmed the development told Daily Sun that Marley who was declared wanted is now in their custody and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

He was arrested for disobeying the order of Lagos State government on social distancing after he attended birthday party organised by actress Funke Akindele for her husband in Lagos.