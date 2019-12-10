Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo has directed the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to takeover the prosecution of a 19-year-old man, Orji Ifeanyichukwu Victor who was alleged to have set his 24-year-old girlfriend, Alabi Tolani Maria ablazed.

The Commissioner ordered the DPP to immediately takeover case file of the suspect from the police for deligent prosecution.

Mr. Onigbanjo disclosed this to journalists at a parley held in his office on Tuesday.