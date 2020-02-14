Plateau State governor Simon Lalong, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC and Nigerian youths have staged a walk against corruption in Nigeria.

The walk which started at about 7:20am from the state NYSC secretariat is expected to last for 2 hours to sensitize and mobilize Nigerian youths to reject the evil of corruption practice in the country.

Among those leading the walk are the state NYSC coordinator, Caroline W Embu and the sectional heads operation of EFCC ,CSP Umar Babangida among others.

Details later…

Gyang Bere, Jos