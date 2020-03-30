Christopher Oji and Moshood Adebayo

Chairman of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Chris Olakpe is dead.

The LATSMA office, Oshodi, and the Anti Bomb section of the Nigeria Police were have been thrown into mourning at the news of the demise of Olakpe.

The late Olakpe, died on Sunday at an undisclosed hospital.

It was gathered that Olakpe, who was Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) during the reign of former Inspector- General of Police (IGP) Tafa Balogun, died after a brief illness.

Confirming the death, the LASTMA Director of Research and Statistics, Isaac Adetimiro, said late Olakpe, did not show any sign of sickness before his demise.

He said: “We heard about it this morning. He did not show any sign of any sickness. We are really in shock.”

Alakpe was a one-time Commissioner of Police in charge of Police Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) .