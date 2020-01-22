Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The immediate past Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN) will this afternoon be arraigned on fraud charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Already, Adoke has been brought to the Gwagwalada division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, for his arraignment before Justice Idris Kutigi.

Dressed in a white caftan with a cap to match, Adoke who was clutching a walking stick appeared pale as he stepped out of the bus that conveyed him to court.

While in the courtroom, the former AGF exchanged pleasantries with some senior lawyers in court, including Wole Olanikpekun (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Solomon Umoh (SAN); Olalekan Ojo (SAN), Paul Erokoro (SAN) and A.U. Mustapha (SAN).