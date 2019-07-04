Cosmas Omegoh and Tessy Igomu

News reaching us has it that a massive petroleum pipeline fire has erupted in Ijegun, a suburb of Lagos and has been raging for hours.

According to reports, a large area was affected, with the fire raging uncontrollably. It might have been caused by pipeline vandals trying to siphon fuel from some of the numerous pipelines that criss-cross the area.

An eye witness said many cars and houses have been completely razed. But there is no detail about human casualty figures.

Ijegun was also engulfed by huge fire over a decade ago when an earth-moving equipment mistakenly hit a petroleum pipeline during road construction, causing huge loss of human and lives and properties.

Adebayo Kehinde, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) spokesperson, confirmed the incident. But he told our correspondents that he didn’t have details of the disaster as he was on his way to the scene of the fire and promised to call back.