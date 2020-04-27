Cosmas Omegoh

It has emerged that Mohammed Atiku, son of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has recovered from COVID-19. Mohammed Atiku has been at the treatment centre at University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, Abuja after he tested positive for the virus much earlier. He was said to have been released after he recovered from the virus.

His father Atikiu Abubakar, had broken the news of his status on his Twitter handle the very day his condition was known.

On the other hand, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, son of Daar Communication Plc chairman, Raymond Dokpesi, has announced that he had tested positive for Coronavirus.

News of his status was broken this evening by Africa Independent Television.

The station said Dokpesi Jnr who is the managing director of the station and Raypower Radio, tested positive after treating himself of malaria over week without improvement.

He said confirmation of his status was known after he was tested by officials of the NCDC, adding that he had commenced isolation and treatment in Abuja.

He expressed confidence that Hhe would pull through while urging all those who had interaction with him over the past days to go forth and get tested.