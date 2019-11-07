Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye
The names of the 35 aides of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari have been released.
They are:
Jibola Ajayi- SA, Legal
Lanre Osinbona- SSA,ICT
Imeh Okon- SSA, Infrastructure
Jide Awolowo- SA, Oil and Gas
Lilian Idiaghe- SA, Research,Legal and Compliance
Arukino Umukoro- SA, Niger Delta
Bala Liman Mohammed SSA Economy
Edobor Iyamu SSA, Niger Delta
Dolapo Bright SSA, Agro Allied Value Chain
Toyosi Onaolapo SA, Community engagement
Gambo Manzo SA, Political
Bisi Ogungbemi SA, Political Matters
Edirin Akemu SSA, Industry,Trade & Investment
Akin Soetan STA,
Economic matters
Aondaver Kuttuh Technical Assistant, Rule of Law
Ife Adebayo SA, Innovation
Yussuf Ali SA, Power regulations
Tola Asekun SSA, National boundary commission
Morakinyo Beckley SA, Off grid power
Yosola Akinbi SSA, NEC
Tochi Nwachukwu SA, Power Privatisation
Bode Gbore SSA, Political
Abdulrahman Baffa Yola SA, Political
Kolade Sofola SA, Infrastructure
Ebi Awosika STA, Coimmunity Engagement
Muyiwa Abiodun SSA, Power
Forri Samson Banu SA, Entrepreneurship
Bege Bala SA, BPE
Feyishayo Aina SA, Community engagement
Halima Bawa SA, Community Engagement
Nkechi Chukwueke SA, Community engagement
Ilsa Essien SA, Media
