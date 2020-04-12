Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

NCDC in a tweet said that two cases was confirmed in Lagos and one each in Kwara and Katsina states.

It said: “As of 09:10 pm on 12th April there were 323 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths. There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, a breakdown of cases by states indicates that Lagos has 176, FCT- 56, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Ogun- 7, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Katsina-5, Kwara- 4 Delta- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Ondo- 2 Benue- 1, Niger- 1 Anambra- 1 and Kano-1.