Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. It also confirmed that the deadly disease claimed four lives on Friday.

NCDC in a tweet on Friday reported that 32 new cases was confirmed in Lagos, six in Kano, five in Kwara, two each in FCT, Oyo, Katsina and one each in Ogun and Ekiti.

It said: “As of 10:10 pm 17th April, there were are 493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 159 patients have been discharged and 17 deaths recorded.

Meanwhile breakdown of cases by states indicated that the Lagos has 283 cases, FCT- 69, Kano- 27, Osun- 20, Edo- 15, Oyo- 15, Ogun- 10, Kwara- 9, Katsina- 9, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 6, Delta- 4, Ondo- 3, Ekiti- 3, Enugu- 2, Rivers-2, Niger- 2, Benue- 1 and Anambra- 1.