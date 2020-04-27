Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late on Sunday night confirmed 91 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of cases to 1, 273.

It also confirmed that the death toll had risen to 40.

NCDC in a tweet said that 43 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, 8-Sokoto, 6-Taraba, 5-Kaduna, 5-Gombe, 3-Ondo, 3-FCT, 3-Edo, 3-Oyo, 3-Rivers, 3-Bauchi, 2-Osun, 1-Akwa Ibom, 1-Bayelsa, 1-Ebonyi and 1-Kebbi.

It said: “As at 11:50pm 26th April, 1, 273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nigeria. So far, 239 patients have recovered and were discharged, with 40 deaths.”

Meanwhile, NCDC announced that one case which was previously reported in Lagos, is now an Ondo State case. Therefore, the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos is 731, while Ondo has 8.