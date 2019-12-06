Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who is in Spain for climate change event was attacked by those he described as “misguided Nigerians.”

Through his verified twitter handle @ChibuikeAmaechi, said he was not hurt as his attackers were quickly stopped by the Spanish police.

He tweeted at 4:20pm on Friday that: “Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain. They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt. Thanks for your support & prayers.”

The 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP25, is the 25th United Nations Climate Change Conference.

It is being held in Madrid, Spain, from December 2-13, 2019 under the presidency of the Chilean government.

The Climate Action Summit in September was the initiative of the UN Secretary-General to focus the attention of the international community on the climate emergency and to accelerate actions to reverse climate change.

The climate conference in Madrid was moved thereafter the meeting was moved from Chile due to concerns over unrest.

COP25, is the actual conference of the parties to the UN Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC, which is tasked with making sure that the 2015 Paris Agreement, which strengthens the Convention, are being implemented.