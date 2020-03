News reaching us has it that the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 65 with Lagos leading the pack with a wide margin.

According to the figure released this evening by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, confirmed cases in Lagos now stands at 44, with two released.

For a breakdown of cases by states is as under:

Lagos- 44

FCT- 12

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Bauchi-1

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Total: 65 confirmed cases