Rita Okoye

Nigeria movie industry has again lost another veteran, Ukwak Asuquo, otherwise known as Boniface in ‘The Village Headmaster TV show’.

This is coming shortly after the death of veteran actor, Kayode Odumosu, popularly known as Pa Kasumu on March 1, 2020.

The Public Relations Officer of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Monalisa Coker, announced Asuquo’s death in a press release, on Wednesday.

Although the cause of his death was, however, not disclosed, AGN has immediately set up a committee to organise a befitting burial for the actor.

The statement reads in part; “With deep sorrow and gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the demise of Mr Uwak Auquo, popularly known as Boniface in the rested television drama series, The Village Headmaster.

“Until his death, he was a card carrying and financially update member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Abuja Chapter.

“The national president of AGN, Emeka Rollas has set up a burial committee to collaborate with the family to give him a befitting burial.”