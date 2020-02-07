Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the sentence and conviction of the jailed former governor of Taraba State, Reverend Jolly Nyame by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Court of Appeal.

The apex court, however, set aside the fines imposed on him by the two courts on the grounds that they were outrageous and done without any prompting.

Nyame had appealed the November 16, 2018 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which affirmed his conviction by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Gudu, Abuja in a judgment given on May 30, 2018, by Justice Adebukola Banjoko.

The Court of Appeal affirmed Nyame’s conviction and the order for the forfeiture of his identified asset but faulted the trial court in its decision to impose maximum sentences.

Details later