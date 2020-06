Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu has settled for Ms. Abisola Olusanya as a replacement for the former Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal.

Lawal, who on Sunday was installed the 15th Oniruland, Lagos resigned as a cabinet member last week.

Until her appointment, which the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo Olu, Gboyega Akosile, confirmed was with immediate effect, Olusanya was a Special Adviser to the governor on Agriculture.