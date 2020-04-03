Breaking News: Ondo confirms first case of COVID 19

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State has recorded the first case of Coronavirus disease.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu confirmed this on his Twitter handle.

He said: “We have just received confirmation of our first positive COVID-19 case in Ondo State this evening.”

According to Governor Akeredolu, the infected person is currently under isolation and will be monitored.

He added that the state had activated all necessary protocol to locate all contacts and will be working closely with all the relevant agencies.