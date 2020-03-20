Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adam Oshiomhole has presented former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as deputy national chairman of the party to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oshiomhole who resumed office after being away for about two weeks, was quoted to have said he had learnt his lesson.

An Abuja High Court had on March 4 ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole. But reprieve came his way on Monday when an appeal court ruled in his favour.

Oshiomhole chaired the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting at its national secretariat in Abuja. At the end of the meeting that lasted for about five hours, Oshiomhole announced the lifting of the suspension on the party’s national deputy chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuaibu and the national vice-chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Details later…