Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has stayed the execution of the ruling of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) suspending the national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole from the party.

A three-man panel of the appellate court consequently, restrained the respondents in the appeal from proceeding to act or take any further steps with regard to the ruling of the FCT high court.