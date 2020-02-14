Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced preparation for the inauguration of the governor-elect, Senator Douye Diri and the deputy- governor elect, Senator Lawrence Ewhrujakpo.

According to investigations Diri and Ewhrujakpo who have been issued their certificates of return at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja are on their way to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The state executive council chamber is presently being prepared for the inauguration ceremony.