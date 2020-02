Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State police command has declared a dusk to dawn in Bayelsa State.

The decision is as a fallout of the protests that rocked Yenagoa following the nullification of the election of David Lyon of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Uche Anozia who disclosed this said the curfew would last for three days at the first instance.