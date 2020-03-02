KEHINDE ADEWOLE, Ado Ekiti

The police command in Ekiti State has for over 12 hours now, detained Mr. Lere Olayinka, spokesman for the immediate past governor of the state Ayo Fayose allegedly on the orders of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Our correspondent learnt that Olayinka was invited to the police command to react to some allegations of financial impropriety leveled against him by the Government of Ekiti State.

He has appeared and written his statement denying the allegations but he is still being held by the police several hours after his statement was taken.

Spokesman of the New Media arm of People’s Democratic Party in the state, Bola Agboola alleged that Mr Olayinka was being detained by the police on the orders of Governor Kayode Fayemi even after fulfilling all constitutional obligations on the development, in a release on Monday evening, made available to newsmen.

Agboola said: “Today, Lere Olayinka honoured the invitation by the police in Ekiti State over allegations of financial impropriety made against him by the Fayemi-led APC government.

“He has made his statement, describing all the allegations as false, frivolous and politically motivated.

“He is waiting for further action by the police, who may be taking directives from the state government.

“The worse is being expected though and it can’t be worse than what was done to him by this same Fayemi’s government on October 8, 2012.

“Nigerians should, however, be rest assured that Lere Olayinka won’t be silenced, he won’t be intimidated. ”

When called to react to the allegation, Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said he was not aware of Olayinka’s detention on the orders of Governor Fayemi and asked the reporter to contact his boss, who is the commissioner of police in the state.

Details coming.