From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The popular Ogbaru Relief Market near Onitsha, Anambra state is on fire.

The fire was caused by fallen fuel tanker at Obodoukwu junction along Onitsha- Owerri road.

The fire which is still raging at the time of filling this report has burnt over 10 storey buildings, vehicles and tricycles.

No life has been lost yet, but goods and property worth millions of naira were destroyed by the fire.

The firefighting officials are on ground trying to put out the fire.