Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives is scheduled to resume plenary on Tuesday, after a five weeks break.

This was contained in a notice issued by the Clerk of the House, Patrick Giwa, on Sunday night.

However, staff and aides of the lawmakers were asked to continue to work from home.

The statement read: “This is to inform all members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary session on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10.am.

“Members are advised to take note of the new date of resumption, please.

” The Covid-19 guidelines approved by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and additional guidelines developed by the House will be sent to members’ pigeon holes for collection on resumption.

“Staff and members’ aides are to work from home and will be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment.”