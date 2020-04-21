Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, has approved the increment of hazard allowance, from N5,000 to N25,000 for all health workers in the state public service for this month

The governor had, while giving an update on the Coronavirus at the State House, Marina, Lagos, promised to increase the allowance of the health workers, ”whether in the frontline of the COVID-19 duty or not”.

In a circular No. 045, dated today and released by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri Okunola, the governor appreciated the dedication of the workers, particularly their fight against the pandemic ”as well as their daily hazardous exposure to the highly contagious disease”.

The HoS, said the gesture was an incentive to all health officers as frontline responders in the fight against the pandemic.

”It is believe that the officers would reciprocate same with more doggedness and enthusiasm towards duty in all health facility state-wide ” he stated.