Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Nigeria, Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji, is dead.

The Embassy of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Abuja, disclosed the development in a terse statement made available to our correspondent.

“With the deepest sense of sadness and complete submission to the will of Allah, the Royal Embassy announces the passing away of His Excellency, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Mr Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji.

“May his blessed soul rest in peace, amen!” the Saudi Arabian Embassy wrote.